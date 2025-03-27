PITCH PERFECT: Broadford sports campus nets £150,000

The site to be developed in Broadford

Plans to build new community sports facilities in south Skye have been boosted by an £150,000 award from Sportscotland.

Sports clubs and community facilities across Scotland will benefit from £450,000 of investment from sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund to local partners, including South Skye Community Campus

The award will help a new synthetic pitch to be built in Broadford, adding to the facilities that will be part of the brand new primary school for the village.

South Skye Community Campus will receive £150,000 towards a full-size pitch, fencing and floodlights.

The work will allow for a surge in sporting opportunities in the area, reducing the need for many to travel long distances to appropriate facilities.

The new pitch gives local clubs the opportunity to host training and matches across the whole year, something that is currently restricted.

The South Skye Community Campus have strong connections with local clubs, community organisations and clubs from further afield who could also make use of the pitch.

The organisation has identified the need for a pitch to be available year-round.

The plans have the potential to contribute towards a huge increase in sports participation in the area, along with improving other areas of the island’s sporting infrastructure such and coach and volunteer development.

Shirley Grant, Chair of South Skye Community Campus, said: “This funding award from sportscotland is a crucial first step for the South Skye Community Campus’ development plans for sports and recreational facilities in South Skye.

“It is also recognition from an external funder of the huge need for investment in sporting facilities here in South Skye.

“The population of South Skye could expand exponentially in the next few years and we are delighted to have a funder that recognises the need for essential infrastructure to support the health and wellbeing of our local and visiting communities.”

The aim behind the sportscotland Sport Facilities Fund is to support capital projects which are designed to create or improve the places where people take part in sport and physical activity in their local community.

Priority is given to projects that widen access to participation or allow people to progress further within their chosen sport locally by removing barriers, particularly in rural areas or areas of deprivation and for under-represented groups.

In addition to the investment, projects can benefit from the expertise within sportscotland’s facilities team to maximise the impact that their plans will have, ensuring they meet the needs of their local communities now and in the future.

The investment has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Forbes Dunlop, said: “The physical and mental health benefits of sport are well documented, but equally important is the ability to create a space where everyone is welcome to participate at their own level.

“We are facing challenging times with significant financial pressures at all levels.

“But thanks to the continued commitment of our local partners, projects like this one in Skye means more people will have an opportunity to become physically active and feel part of their local community.”

