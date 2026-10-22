New era for ambitious Skye trust
A new era has begun at an ambitious north Skye development trust and community landlord, with a key staff appointment. Laura MacDonald, who has taken up the reins at Staffin…
A new era has begun at an ambitious north Skye development trust and community landlord, with a key staff appointment. Laura MacDonald, who has taken up the reins at Staffin…
BY KIRSTY WATT The Lochcarron Centre was in full party spirit last Friday as staff, volunteers and the wider community gathered to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Commemorating the important role…
A community project bringing Gaelic speakers and learners together on Skye has received a £2,620 funding boost, helping to create more opportunities for people to use the language in everyday…
Following last year’s return, a busy and successful Mòd Loch Aillse, with over 250 entries, was held last Wednesday and Thursday. Piping competitions were held on Wednesday in Kyle Primary…
By DANIEL CULLEN Radio Skye presenters, volunteers and special guests took to the airwaves for a marathon 48-hour broadcast last week, raising more than £5,600 for the station’s Christmas Toy…
BY JACKIE MACKENZIE A Skye crofting couple say they are “humbled” to be in the finals of the prestigious BBC Food and Farming Awards 2026. Jake Sayles and Aoife Gould…
BY DANIEL CULLEN Following a busy “first supper” event and a week spent handing out free lunches to young people, the Free Press spoke to John Coghill about the new…
South Skye Men’s Shed in Broadford are “absolutely delighted” to share the news that they have been successful in their funding application to Highland Council’s Community Regeneration Fund for roof…
BY KIRSTY WATT Irish president Catherine Connolly celebrated Scotland’s growing interest in Gaelic as she delivered the prestigious ‘Òraid an t-Sabhail’ lecture at Skye’s Sabhal Mòr Ostaig last Saturday. The…
Construction work is progressing on the new £21 million Broadford Primary School and community campus on Skye, with foundation works now getting under way. The primary school forms part of…