Privacy and Cookies

Privacy Policy – West Highland Publishing Company Limited

If you don’t want to be bored, you can read the following short Privacy Policy statement.

This privacy statement is the privacy notice for the West Highland Publishing Company Limited. We will use your details to provide you with the service(s) which you or someone else (with your CONSENT) have asked us to provide. We will never disclose your personal information to any third party unless required to do so by law.

The long, boring Privacy Policy Statement is as follows.

1. What is covered by the Privacy Policy?

• Your privacy and safety is important to us. We do not collect any more personal information than is necessary for the operation of our websites.

• By using our websites and submitting your information to us, you consent to the use of your information as set out in this privacy policy. We may change this privacy policy at any time by posting changes online.

This privacy policy does not apply to sites that you access via a link from our Websites; you should check the privacy policies of such sites.

In this privacy policy “we/us/our” means the West Highland Publishing Company Limited SC49850 and “the Website” means the websites www.whfp.com and www.thevisitor.scot.

2. What security is in place to keep your personal data secure?

We have appropriate security measures in place to prevent unauthorised access to the information you provide, but we cannot guarantee that any information we receive or store electronically is totally secure.

3. What personal information is collected by us?

The information we collect via our websites may include:

• any personal details you provide to us through completing electronic forms and sending emails, such as your name, address and telephone number; and

• data recorded by the website which allows us to recognise you and your preferred settings. This saves you from re-entering information on return visits to the Website. Such data is recorded locally on your computer through the use of cookies (small test files which contain a unique identification number written to a user’s hard disc and read by a server program). Most browsers can be programmed to reject or warn you before downloading cookies and information regarding this may be found in your browser’s “help” facility.

4. Is it possible to access and browse our Website without disclosing personal data?

Yes, some areas of the Website can be accessed without disclosing personal information. However, some services offered by our websites will ask for personal details.

5. How do we use the personal information we gather?

Any personal information we collect from the Websites will be used in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1998 and other applicable laws.

Such personal data may be used to provide you with details of our services, to provide marketing information if you indicate that you want to receive such information and to help us analyse site usage in order to develop our websites and for our general administrative purposes.

6. Do we disclose our users’ personal information to third parties?

We will never do this without your consent except where we are required to do so by law.

7. Do you have the right to access and/or change the information we hold about you?

Yes. In order to receive a copy of any information that we currently hold about you or to change such information please send your contact details to the following address:

West Highland Publishing Company Limited

Unit 1B Pairc nan Craobh

Broadford

Isle of Skye

IV49 9AP

Cookies

Visiting our website with your personal browser settings configured to accept cookies implies to us that you are in consent to our use of cookies as described below.

The Law

On May 25th 2012 a European Union law was implemented by UK legislation, The Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) (Amendment) Regulations 2011, with a requirement that websites that leave non-essential cookies on visitors’ devices have to inform the visitor what these cookies are. This website complies with this law by providing information on the cookies we use so that if you choose you can either modify your browser settings to manage cookies or leave the website.

How we use Cookies

This web site also uses non-essential cookies so that we can serve you better, but all user data collected in this manner is anonymous. This site uses visitor tracking that will use cookies to track information about how visitors come to the website, which pages they visit, and other actions that visitors make whilst on the site. This data is then used in order to improve the user experience of our web site.

Non-essential Cookies also enhance our web site performance in a number of ways, personalising your experience on our site, making it more convenient for you.

Your Options

Should you wish to do so, you can refuse cookies by disabling them in your web browser’s settings. Most browsers are defaulted to accept and maintain cookies and you can set your browser to notify you when you receive a cookie, giving you the chance to decide whether to accept it or not. Please consult the support documentation for your web browser, which can be found online, for more information. More detailed information about controlling cookies on your computer is also available at the About Cookies website.

If you do not wish to disable cookies then you have the option to leave the website.



What is a Cookie?

A cookie is a small amount of data that is sent in a text file to your computer browser from a website’s server and is then stored on your computer, but only IF your browser’s preferences are set by you to allow it. The only personal information a cookie can obtain is information a user supplies. A cookie cannot read data from your hard disk or read cookie files created by other sites.

NB: If you are browsing from within a work based network you may not have adequate permissions to allow you to control the cookies that are set.

This site uses the following non-essential cookies:

Cookie name Cookie purpose

Google Analytics

_utma

_utmb

_utmc

_utmz

Used to collect information about how visitors use our site. We use the information to compile reports and to help us improve the site. The cookies collect information in an anonymous form, including the number of visitors to the site, where visitors have come to the site from and the pages they visited.

Learn more about Google Analytics and privacy

Google.com

NID

PREF

HSID

APISID

These are Google preference cookies, a unique identifier used by Google applications to store user preferences. They may not be delivered depending on the browser being used.

Learn more about Google’s Privacy Policy