FITNESS FUNDRAISER: Isle of Skye teenager’s 5K-a-day for MS Society
Skye teenager Catherine Robertson has been clocking up the miles this month for a fitness challenge inspired by a cause very close to her heart. In an effort to raise…
There is a notion around these parts, indeed any part of the Highlands and Islands (and wider Scotland?) destined to be ‘home’ to multi-billion pound investment by the renewables industry,…
A Wester Ross community is calling for urgent road safety improvements amid growing traffic volumes generated by the North Coast 500. Shieldaig Community Council say there have been several near…
Drugs with a potential value of up to £125,000 have been recovered from a property in Armadale in Skye. Around 12.30pm on Monday, 24 February, officers executed a search warrant…
A Skye man, whose life “was turned upside down” by a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, is set to undergo medical treatment in Mexico in a bid to secure a fighting…
A children’s environmental group based in Broadford on Skye has found that at least 10 species of mammals and birds will be affected by plans to build a workers’ camp…
Now that the fourth and final episode of the BBC Alba mini series ‘An t-Eilean’ has aired, many readers will be wondering how £4 million couldn’t buy something better. Was…
A Skye nurse is getting set to head to the icy climes of the Arctic Circle as part of a unique fundraising effort to help the Marie Curie charity. Fiona…
Dr John Shaw is one of the worlds’ foremost scholars of Gaelic oral traditions and is an Honorary Fellow in Celtic and Scottish Studies at Edinburgh University. Following encouragement from…
A volunteer crew member at Portree RNLI Lifeboat Station is celebrating after successfully completing a 10k running challenge, and raising £1,000 for the charity. Adam MacDonald, who has been on…