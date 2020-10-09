Business focus: Kennedy Accountancy and Bookkeeping Services

Karen Kennedy will welcome clients from November. Photograph, Penny Hardie

Karen Kennedy was born and raised in Kintail, studied in Glasgow and worked for a spell in Inverness before returning to Lochalsh to begin training as a Chartered Accountant.

This month, after three enjoyable years as finance director at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Karen is leaving to launch Kennedy Accountancy and Bookkeeping Services Ltd — also known as KABS.

KABS, which will be welcoming clients from November, can cater for all small and medium-sized business needs — and offers a full range of digital accountancy solutions, with a focus on utilising technology as much as possible.

KABS can offer a full finance function to business owners. Services include bookkeeping, accounts preparation, tax returns, payroll, management reporting and business start-up support.

Clarity and transparency are key — so all fees will be clear and agreed up-front, payable on a monthly basis. She’ll stay in regular contact with clients, building a solid working relationship to help businesses develop and prosper. There will be a focus on looking forward to help businesses achieve greater profitability and long term success.

Branching out on her own will fulfil a long-held aspiration for the busy working mum, who lives in Ardelve with husband Graham and their two boys, Willie, aged three, and 18-month-old Archie.

“Sabhal Mòr Ostaig has been a great place to work and provided me with the fantastic opportunity of working at a high corporate level, but it has always been an ambition that one day I’d run my own business,” Karen adds.

“I am keen to get going, and to help local businesses grow and thrive. I would welcome anyone who would like to know more about my services to just get in touch for a chat.”

Karen also believes in taking her corporate social responsibility seriously.

As she starts up her own business she has pledged that for every new client a donation will be made to support the fantastic work of the Highland Hospice, a charity close to many people’s hearts in Skye and Lochalsh.

It is a gesture greatly appreciated by the hospice, which has suffered from the postponement of several regular fundraisers due to Covid-19.

Karen Duff, corporate fundraiser for Highland Hospice, said: “We are delighted KABS has chosen the Highland Hospice as their charity to support when taking on new clients.

“With all our fundraising events on hold until next year we are extremely grateful at such a crucial time.

“Proceeds will help us deliver important healthcare and support services across the Highlands.”