SKYE ARREST: Man charged after spate of thefts in Portree

A man has been arrested following a spate of thefts in Portree.

During the early evening of Friday 22nd September officers in Skye were made aware of a male acting suspiciously in the area of Viewfield Road in Portree.

Following further enquiries and reports from members of the public, a 63-year-old male was swiftly arrested on suspicion of theft.

The male has since been charged with multiple offences and appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday 25th September 2023.

Police constable Kristina Mellenyi said: “Members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and ensure their properties are secure on being left unattended.”

