Voting underway to select Skye’s official flag

Revealed – the six finalists in the competition to find a flag for the Isle of Skye

(To vote, scroll to the link at the bottom of this page)

After a remarkable 369 entries were received for the competition, a panel of judges shortlisted six flag designs which are now open to a public vote to decide the winner.

Over 200 Skye school pupils submitted designs, while entries were also received from all over the world – including from India, France, Australia, Denmark and several from the USA. It proved to be the most popular community flag design competition ever held in Scotland.

Voting will be open until the 29th of February, and votes can be cast either through the form in the West Highland Free Press, or by clicking this link. People can only vote once.

The winning flag will be revealed at a ceremony planned for the end of March.

And the finalists are …

FLAG A

Stanley Bird from Edinburgh came up with this design. It takes inspiration from the sea, while the wing motif is stylised as a representation of the island, and recognises the reputed origins of the Skye name as the winged isle.







FLAG B

This design merges two entries sent in by Broadford primary pupils Alex McKinstray and Roslyn MacPherson. The blue is chosen to represent the sea with the white representing peace – and the peaceful nature of the island. A winged motif is also included.







FLAG C

Rory Flyn from Sleat’s entry is a distinctive take on a traditional Nordic cross. The blue and white pattern is likened to the warp and weft of weaving and represents the spirit of clans and community. The colours take their inspiration from Skye Camanachd.







FLAG D

Kilmuir youngster Calum Alasdair Munro’s flag symbolises the island’s shared Norse and Celtic heritage. The birlinn has five oars which represent the five wings of Skye pulling together. Calum Alasdair’s original design was green and gold, but the flag short-listing panel made the decision to change the colours and use blue to reflect what was by some distance the most popular colour chosen by entrants.







FLAG E

Kyle Arnot from Glasgow’s design is again influenced by landscape – the dark mountains of the Cuillin, the white mist of the ‘misty isle’ and a Skye blue sky.







FLAG F

Elgol Primary School pupils Isabel Adams and Bethany Macintosh came up with this simple, but striking design which represents an iconic Skye landscape – the Black Cuillin and Red Hills on a blue and white background.







The search for a flag for Skye has been led by the West Highland Free Press, SkyeConnect and Highland Council, supported by Philip Tibbetts, honorary vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, the body responsible for recording and protecting all heraldry, flags and national symbols in Scotland.

Click here to make your choice

Alternatively, you can cut out and post the coupon from the West Highland Free Press February issues – or drop them off in person at the WHFP office in Broadford.

The closing date for receipt of votes is Saturday 29th February 2020.