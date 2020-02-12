Voting underway to select Skye’s official flag

Revealed – the six finalists in the competition to find a flag for the Isle of Skye
(To vote, scroll to the link at the bottom of this page)
After a remarkable 369 entries were received for the competition, a panel of judges shortlisted six flag designs which are now open to a public vote to decide the winner.
Over 200 Skye school pupils submitted designs, while entries were also received from all over the world – including from India, France, Australia, Denmark and several from the USA. It proved to be the most popular community flag design competition ever held in Scotland.
Voting will be open until the 29th of February, and votes can be cast either through the form in the West Highland Free Press, or by clicking this link. People can only vote once.
The winning flag will be revealed at a ceremony planned for the end of March.
And the finalists are …
The search for a flag for Skye has been led by the West Highland Free Press, SkyeConnect and Highland Council, supported by Philip Tibbetts, honorary vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, the body responsible for recording and protecting all heraldry, flags and national symbols in Scotland.