Competition underway to find a flag for Skye

The search for an official flag for the Isle of Skye is now on …

This week (1st November 2019) sees the launch of a competition to design a flag, which will be recognised by the Court of Lord Lyon — the body responsible for recording and protecting all heraldry, flags and national symbols in Scotland — and will be flown and displayed as an emblem of the island at home and abroad.

The West Highland Free Press, Highland Council ward members and tourism promoters SkyeConnect petitioned the court with the idea for a flag following the example of several other island areas and regions which have, in recent years, adopted a flag.



Philip Tibbetts, honorary vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, is to visit schools on the island next week to deliver a series of workshops and presentations detailing his interest in flags, and discussing the themes which could potentially inspire a flag for Skye.

It is hoped youngsters and adults will be keen to have a go at designing the flag, and enter the competition which will run from 1st November until 1st December, after which a panel — made up of representatives from throughout the community — will compile a short list of final entries which will then become subject of a public vote in February of next year.

Designs and completed entry form should be submitted to the West Highland Free Press via email skyeflagcompetition@whfp.com or by post to Skye Flag Competition, c/o West Highland Free Press, Unit 1B, Pairc nan Craobh, Broadford, Isle of Skye IV49 9AP

Download an entry form

The final flag design will be unveiled in March, after which it will become a freely useable symbol for all to display and associate with the Isle of Skye.

Phillip Tibbets said the key to a successful flag design usually lies in its simplicity and symbolism. Flag design guidelines



He advises entrants to use no more than three basic colours in coming up with a flag that should be bold, distinctive and meaningful.

“The flag should be simple enough to draw it from memory, and it shouldn’t include writing and other intricate detail which is difficult to see at a distance,” he said. “But given Skye’s iconic status, the potential for both the design and subsequent usage of a flag for the island is incredible.”

For full terms and conditions click here

Good luck and we look forward to seeing all designs, some of which will be previewed in the West Highland Free Press in December

Useful Links

In addition to the information provided on this page, these links will be helpful:

• Court of the Lord Lyon: http://www.courtofthelordlyon.scot/

• Flag Institute: http://www.flaginstitute.org

• Heraldry Society of Scotland: http://www.heraldry-scotland.co.uk/

• Highland Council: https://www.highland.gov.uk/

• Skye Connect: https://www.skye-connect.com/

• West Highland Free Press: https://www.whfp.com