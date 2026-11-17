Last year’s protest over the original house plan. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

BY JACKIE MACKENZIE

A holding objection has been lodged by Highland Council’s transport department to a controversial new house plan at an historic site on Skye.

Transport Planning is not satisfied that safe visibility splays can be achieved at the access for the proposed development at Upper Ollach, Braes.

In addition, it is seeking confirmation that applicants Nick and Mairi Bastin have sufficient control of, or rights over, all the land needed to provide the necessary visibility splays on the B883.

Transport Planning has asked for further information before it gives a final opinion.

Mr and Mrs Bastin’s plans to build on the site have proved very controversial.

The site is near to the Battle of the Braes cairn which marks an area of special significance to the island’s land struggle history, and is also a popular amenity area.

A previous application by Mr and Mrs Bastin for a large imposing house on the site, which attracted around 60 objections and sparked a public protest, was withdrawn in September last year.

The couple has now submitted a revised application for a much smaller single-storey, two-bedroom dwellinghouse on the same site.

But local residents say some of their original fears have not been assuaged, while the new application has also raised fresh concerns. Eleven objections have been lodged.

Transport Planning has asked the applicants and their agent to supply further information to show that appropriate visibility splays can be achieved and maintained from the proposed access on to the B883.

It states that submitted drawings do not clearly demonstrate that visibility, compliant with Highland Council guidance, can be achieved in either direction.

The team asks that if the applicant believes that a reduced visibility would be acceptable, based on observed vehicle speeds lower than the national speed limit (60mph), then evidence and justification should be submitted, such as a speed survey.

It said: “Upon receipt of the above information, Transport Planning would be pleased to review the proposal further.”

Mr and Mrs Bastin currently live in London but have Skye and Highland connections. Their agent says the proposed house at Upper Ollach would be their home, from where they would work remotely.