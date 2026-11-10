Coffee Bothy ready to start a new chapter

Andrew Jones and Rich Murray are pictured with staff at the Coffee Bothy in Broadford earlier this year. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

BY KIRSTY WATT

Broadford’s beloved Coffee Bothy welcomed visitors for the final time last Monday as it prepares to find a new home after an “emotional” and “heartfelt” weekend.

The Coffee Shop, called an “important community resource” by Facebook well-wishers, has been facing the challenge of finding new premises following the property owners’ decision to put the building on the market.

Andrew Jones and Rich Murray took on a five-year lease of the building, formerly The Creelers restaurant, in March 2022 to open their “dream coffee shop”. They had hoped to extend the lease, but earlier this year the building’s owners announced they were selling the property.

Andrew told the Free Press this week that they have a potential new home lined up which would allow them to re-open locally in the spring, however nothing is yet definite.

On Monday, the Bothy’s official last day serving from their current premises, Andrew said: “A staff member has just come in with a bouquet of flowers and I am crying already! It’s emotional and overwhelming because the level of support from the community has been phenomenal.

“People have been turning up with cards and gifts, to give us a hug and a farewell message, it’s just been amazing. We’re optimistic we have somewhere to go, but it’s by no means sorted.”

On Facebook, the Bothy has received hundreds of comments from people wishing them all the best for the future and promising to visit wherever they end up.

Nodrog Craig said: “It’s a terrible shame when an important community resource is lost. There’s so much support for the Coffee Bothy team here on Skye and further afield. Let’s hope it won’t be long before Andrew, Richard and the rest of the lovely Coffee Bothy staff are providing the same welcoming, safe haven that they have become internationally recognised for.”

Christine Aird added: “Wherever you go, we will support you.”

Andrew said: “We are overwhelmed by the support and realising how important this place has been to the community. There have been so many comments about how the Bothy is now an institution on Skye, it’s part of the community, part of Skye’s fabric – it’s overwhelming. We were just two lads from the city coming to set up what we thought was our ideal coffee shop and it has turned into a lot more than that.

“This weekend has been like a reunion with people coming out of the woodwork and there has been a great sense of gratitude from us for people’s custom and support but also from them because of what we have offered.

“People have been telling us stories of what we mean to them – some people were coming to us while they were going through chemo, they hadn’t told us at the time, and we became a part of their support structure, and we hadn’t even known it. The welcome, the smile, the banter, it was an important part of their recovery. It makes you realise it’s more than a coffee shop.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone for welcoming us. It’s always risky when you set up a new business, but more so when you move somewhere, you just don’t know how you are going to be received. We always said we wanted to be a part of the community, it wasn’t just about the tourists, as important as they are, so to have such a strong community thanks is amazing. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new premises in the future!”

While they have officially closed the door of their current premises, Andrew and Rich will be opening pop up events this weekend offering takeaway coffee and selling residual stock.

Last year, the Bothy won most welcoming coffee shop 2025 in the Scottish Highlands, from the SME News Scottish Enterprise Awards.