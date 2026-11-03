Skye and Wester Ross enjoy fine night at radio awards

Jamie, Suzy and Sam

BY DANIEL CULLEN

Radio Skye returned from Birmingham with four national awards at the weekend, while neighbouring Radio Wester Ross also had cause to celebrate after Iain Meadows was named male presenter of the year’.

Having been crowned station of the year in 2025, the Skye station this year collected two silver and two bronze awards at the Community Radio Awards, held in Birmingham on Saturday 24th October following the annual UK Community Radio Network conference.

The awards, which were celebrating their tenth anniversary, recognise the work of community radio stations, presenters, volunteers and staff from across the UK.

Radio Skye’s YouthSPACE project –a project that introduces young people to radio and media – took bronze in the community impact project of the year category, while the station’s social media output was awarded silver for digital content of the year.

In the sports show of the year category, local football show ‘The Rapha Report’ picked up bronze, while station journalist Jamie McDonald was awarded an impressive silver for news, journalism and factual storytelling of the year’.

Jamie McDonald told the Free Press: “I’m humbled and hugely grateful to have received the silver award in Birmingham. It’s an enormous privilege to be able to do this job in the place I grew up, and I’m very grateful to Suzy Lee and everyone at Radio Skye, our volunteers and our listeners for their support. At a time when disinformation and distrust are so prevalent, local radio and reliable, impartial journalism have never been more important.”

Station manager, Suzy Lee, said the station’s crew had enjoyed the ceremony: “It’s the highlight of the Radio Skye calendar to attend the Community Radio Network Conference and Awards ceremony,” she said, “and we were thrilled to pick up four awards this year for journalism, digital media, YouthSPACE and ‘The Rapha Report’.”

Suzy with Iain Meadows of Radio Wester Ross

She added: “I’m so proud of everyone at the station. It really does feel like a family. We are all committed to delivering our very best for our community, but it certainly does feel good to have that recognition from the community radio network that our hard work is noticed and appreciated within the sector too.”

Singling out the success of journalist Jamie McDonald, Suzy said: “We are so proud of Jamie McDonald, who has only been with us since February and has transformed our news reporting, to see him receiving silver was a special moment.”

Before also singing the praises of ‘The Rapha Report’: “It’s an excellent show and really did deserve an award this year,” she said.

“It was another bronze for them and lots of fantastic feedback from the judges in what is a very competitive category.”

GOLD FOR RADIO WESTER ROSS

There was further West Highland success on the night when Iain Meadows of Radio Wester Ross won gold in the male presenter of the year’ category.

Radio Skye was quick to congratulate its neighbouring station and presenter.

Suzy concluded: “As a station, we’d also like to congratulate Iain Meadows from our neighbouring station Radio Wester Ross. He is a good friend of ours and thoroughly deserved his gold award for male presenter of the year. We couldn’t have been happier for him.”