Landscape “war of attrition”

Dr James Fenton worked for NatureScot.

BY JACKIE MACKENZIE

Stunning Scottish landscapes, including in Wester Ross and Assynt, could be lost because of insufficient oversight, according to a leading ecologist.

While employed at NatureScot, Dr James Fenton helped identify the special qualities of National Scenic Areas which have been recognised by Scottish government as among the nation’s finest landscapes.

But Dr Fenton now feels those special qualities are being side-stepped in a “war of attrition” which is seeing these signature landscapes – and key elements of Scotland’s culture and history –eroded or lost entirely.

He fears the worldwide appeal of our cherished open landscapes is set to decline, with an increasing number of large-scale woodland developments being approved without sufficient scrutiny.

While proposals for upland infrastructure projects such as wind farms are not supported in NSAs, large scale afforestation schemes fall outside of planning rules.

Instead of being assessed by local authorities under National Planning Framework 4 conditions, forestry and woodland planting schemes sit with Scottish Government forestry agencies.

Dr Fenton said this lack of independent scrutiny and inter-departmental dialogue has led to high profile battles with local communities, and the loss of much-loved, and fragile, designated landscapes.

A residents’ group was recently forced to take the controversial Stobo Hope woodland planting scheme near Peebles, approved by Scottish Forestry, to judicial review, forcing a re-assessment.

Dr Fenton points to further approved schemes which are changing signature landscapes within both the Wester Ross and Assynt-Coigach NSAs.

These NSAs cite “large sweeps of open, expansive moorland” and “a landscape of vast open space and exposure” as features to be protected, yet woodland schemes have been permitted, altering those landscape features considerably.

Now Dr Fenton is calling on Scottish Government to bridge the gap by identifying characteristic open hill landscapes to be safeguarded for future generations.

He is urging people to sign his Charter for the Open Hill which he aims to present to Scottish Ministers next year.

“Rapid landscape change is taking place across the uplands of Scotland, perhaps faster now than at any time in the past,” said Dr Fenton, a former National Trust for Scotland ecologist.

“The open hill of mountain and moorland, celebrated across the world, has an unbroken ecological link back to the Ice Age – something which is now rare in Europe. But we are losing these special qualities and grand vistas.

“Many companies are now buying up land for forest expansion and forestry is not part of the local authority planning system. This is a fundamental problem with the NSA system.

“Whether woodland schemes have merit or not, the key thing is that the system is not protecting special landscapes and this needs to be addressed before we lose too much of what makes Scotland’s landscape special to so many.”

And while his Charter for the Open Hill initiative makes no judgement on individual schemes, its purpose is to ensure open hills and moors are given the value they deserve.

“It is not about one thing over another,” he said. “It is about evaluating where development can occur but also where we cannot afford to lose what we have.

“To quote Sir Walter Scott ‘What makes Scotland Scotland is fast disappearing’. The aim of the Charter is to prevent this happening.”

The Charter for the Open Hill can be found at: hill-charter.scot