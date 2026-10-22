New era for ambitious Skye trust

Staffin Community Trust board members and the new local development officer line-up (left to right): directors Andrew Whitehead and Iain MacInnes, local development officer Laura MacDonald, chair Calum MacDonald and director Maggie Ross.

A new era has begun at an ambitious north Skye development trust and community landlord, with a key staff appointment.

Laura MacDonald, who has taken up the reins at Staffin Community Trust, is relishing the challenge of developing and delivering crucial infrastructure projects in the area.

The new SCT development officer grew up in the crofting township of Digg. Laura returned to the island last year after 17 years in Glasgow and Spain where she gained experience in supporting young people and communities, partnership working and project management.

Laura succeeds Hugh Ross after a 12-year stint during which he helped SCT deliver the award-winning housing, health and business development Taighean a’ Chaiseil in Stenscholl and the initial construction phases of the now community-owned Staffin Harbour.

A priority for SCT is to progress the remaining four phases at the harbour in the coming years and proposed new affordable housing at the Staffin Nurse’s Cottage site.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to take on this post at such an important time for a number of ongoing projects,” said Laura.

“Hugh put a huge amount of work and dedication into getting the projects to where they are today. I’m really looking forward to building on that and helping to develop the infrastructure that will support Staffin into the future.”

SCT has significant responsibilities as a landlord to both residents and commercial tenants as it owns 10 business premises, a health centre, 2 three-bedroom houses and the cottage site at three different locations in Staffin.

Laura added: “A thread that has run throughout my career is an interest in what helps people and communities become more resilient and thrive. We’re already seeing new businesses grow as a result of the harbour development, and that’s really encouraging. I’m excited to look at how we can build on that by creating opportunities for people of all ages to get involved and, importantly, helping to make staying and building a life on Skye a genuine option for our young people.

“Now that I’m home, I’m also looking forward to reconnecting with my Gàidhlig roots and exploring how we can continue to strengthen our language and cultural identity through the work of SCT.”

Highlands and Islands Enterprise has played a key role in SCT’s work for some time with revenue funding for the development officer post and strong guidance and support.

SCT chairman, Calum MacDonald, said Laura was a capable and impressive individual who would thrive in a demanding but rewarding post progressing projects in an economically fragile area.

“The board of directors is absolutely delighted to have appointed Laura as our new development officer,” he said. “Community development can be very challenging but SCT has received a great boost from Laura’s appointment. We will support her as much as we can and know she will work well across the Taobh Sear with other community organisations, businesses and local people.”

Philip McCaherty, development manager at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “Staffin Community Trust has a strong track record of delivering projects that benefit the community, including housing, infrastructure and local economic development initiatives. A local development officer plays a vital role in that work, providing the time, expertise and local knowledge needed to develop ideas, secure funding and turn community ambitions into reality. That’s why HIE is pleased to support the post, and we are delighted to welcome Laura to the role. We look forward to working with her and the trust as they continue to drive forward projects that will benefit Staffin and the wider community.”