Lochcarron Centre celebrates 30 years

A 30th anniversary toast from members of staff at The Lochcarron Centre, Jessie MacLeod, Sue Robb, Carol McMillan, Nikki Outen and centre manager, Ann MacKay. Missing from the picture are, Brandon Wilkins and Iona MacRae. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

BY KIRSTY WATT

The Lochcarron Centre was in full party spirit last Friday as staff, volunteers and the wider community gathered to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Commemorating the important role the community hub, located within the Howard Doris Centre, has played and continues to play for the people of Lochcarron, there were photo displays, a gallery exhibition, food and fizz for visitors to enjoy.

Centre manager, Ann MacKay, told the Free Press: “It truly was a lovely day of networking and reconnecting with the community. There was a real sense of nostalgia as we looked back over the last 30 years of service. Many of the faces in the photos are sadly no longer with us, but they leave behind memories that are deeply valued and fondly remembered.”

Long-time members of staff, Carol MacMillan and Ann MacKay, peruse some of the photographic memorabilia, including a photograph taken at the opening ceremony of the late Rev. Jackie Ross and the late Lord MacKay. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

Until two years ago, the centre ran a traditional day-care service; however, it became clear – due to reduced funding, lingering Covid impacts and wider societal changes – that this model was no longer fitting the community’s needs.

“We were fortunate to be able to hand the care service in the west wing over to the NHS, who now provide Care at Home for the six tenants there. They also deliver end‑of‑life care and respite — both hugely important services for Lochcarron and beyond,” Ann said.

“Meanwhile, a reorganised board took forward the idea of developing a well‑being community hub, and that brings us to where we are today. We now have a small team of six employees, some very part‑time, supported by an energetic and committed group of volunteers. Together, we are shaping a service for all ages from The Lochcarron Centre — TLC for short — and we always aim to deliver everything with genuine TLC.

“TLC exists to serve the community, and seeing the Centre so full on Friday, with people coming to celebrate the 30th, was a tremendous encouragement to us all.”

Gordon Paton, Chris Flack and Misty were present on the day promoting the Lochcarron Men’s Shed. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

TLC host a Play Doh Family Group and a weekly lunch club; they run a Garden Room Café which offers home-cooked meals and volunteer-baked goods Wednesday to Friday; and the centre is used by other community groups on a regular basis.

There are also employment opportunities at the centre and the team are in active discussions with Plockton High School about the possibility of offering work-experience placements.

Ann said this was “a very positive step” and that they hoped to develop this area of service in a “meaningful and supportive way.”

Looking to the future! Photograph: Willie Urquhart.