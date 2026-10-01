Men’s Shed delighted with roof funds

Councillor John Finlayson with men’s shed users. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

South Skye Men’s Shed in Broadford are “absolutely delighted” to share the news that they have been successful in their funding application to Highland Council’s Community Regeneration Fund for roof repairs.

Approved recently by Skye and Raasay councillors, the £55,000, combined with funds raised through a JustGiving page, means they now have the full amount needed to cover the complete replacement of the roof, along with all associated costs.

“This is a huge milestone for us as, once this is completed, we can get on with the interior renovations,” said organiser Derek Dougan. “We are delighted that the building repairs are finally getting under way after a few hold-ups along the way. This is a significant milestone, and it would not have been possible without the generous support of the Highland Council Regeneration Fund, the local Skye and Raasay Area Committee, and our followers, whose encouragement and contributions have been invaluable.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has helped make this project a reality and look forward to seeing the building restored for the benefit of our group and the community.”

Skye councillor, John Finlayson, added: “I was pleased to see the work taking place at the new location for the Broadford Men’s Shed, which is the old Church of Scotland Hall, and local members were delighted to support this project with a £55,000 award from the Community Regeneration Funding that is allocated to the Skye and Raasay Area. I look forward to following the progress of this project and to the building opening in the future, as the new premises will clearly offer more space and other facilities not currently available in the existing building.”