TORAFEST 2025: Dinosaurs and whisky gang thegither

Visitor centre manager Anne O’Lone inspects the fossils

The founder of the Torabhaig Distillery on Skye is a huge fan of dinosaurs.

This helps to explain why there is an exhibition of fossilised bones on display to coincide with ToraFest 2025.

The private collection was inspired by the recovery of the first and most complete partial dinosaur skeleton from the Middle Jurassic in Scotland. Having been discovered in 1973 and finally collected 45 years later, it was recovered from a challenging foreshore location on Skye near Elgol.

Dr Frederik Paulsen, the founder of the distillery, has been following with interest the find and recovery of this fossil, the identity of which is as yet uncertain.

Anne O’Lone, visitor centre manager, told the Free Press: “We thought it only right to share Dr Paulsen’s collection by having it brought to the distillery and displaying three wonderfully exciting pieces including the skeleton of an ichthyosaurus, from the Jurassic period, the foot and foreleg of a hadrosaur which we believe to be an Edmontosaurus from the Cretaceous period.

“To complement this array of ancient bones from different places in the world, Staffin Museum have kindly loaned us one of their many locally found fossils of therapod footprints. The Staffin Museum is where to go to find out about which dinosaurs were on what is now Skye during the Jurassic period and where you can see a lot of the exciting Skye finds on display.”

Anne stressed that the distillery is “not straying from making our Torabhaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky”, as our Festival Release Bottling will prove. There are three: distillery only, single casks bottled for the occasion, each with a different finish: Sherry, Port and Madeira. These will go on sale at 11am from the distillery shop, kicking off a week’s worth of music, whisky, and fun. On Saturday 7th June the distillery was barbecuing from 4pm until 8pm with music from the Eilidh Ceilidh Band in the courtyard. Torafest is on until 15th June.

Anne added: “So, whether out of curiosity about our impressive dinosaur bones or to soak up the atmosphere of our festival fun, we look forward to you joining us.”