Donnie Martin Stand fundraiser

The walkers at Sligachan

Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association held a charity walk from Kilmarie to Sligachan last Saturday in memory of Donnie Martin and to raise money for the new Skye Camanachd stand that has been named after him.

A spokesman for the housing association told the Free Press: “We had 20 walkers for the sponsored walk in very mixed weather conditions in memory of Donnie who worked for us for many years.

“We want to thank everyone for their generous donations and Kyleakin and Dunvegan for the use of their minibuses and drivers Jock MacSween and Michael Taylor. We had a target of £1000 but the final total will be in excess of £2500 which is amazing.

“We would also like to thank Sligachan Hotel for laying on sandwiches for us and everyone who came to meet us at Sligachan after the walk and Cole for his piping.”

Mr Martin – a former player with Skye Camanachd, who held the honorary title of Chieftain – died in May 2022 as a result of a tragic road accident near Portree.

