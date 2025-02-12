READER’S COMMENT: ‘High-end’ Gaelic drama was robotic and clichéd 

The series starred Sorcha Groundsell as Kat Crichton Pic Black Camel Pictures/BBCAlba/John Maher

Now that the fourth and final episode of the BBC Alba mini series ‘An t-Eilean’ has aired, many readers will be wondering how £4 million couldn’t buy something better.

Was the script produced by Artificial Intelligence?

That might explain the embarrassing catalogue of clichés and robotic dialogue relieved by drone views of sand and sea.

What was presented as substantial, “high-end Gaelic drama” was just thin gruel.

Gaelic with all the Gaelic bits taken out.

Compare it with Crá, a BBC/TG4 six part crime series in Irish set in Donegal.

The dialogue is larded with naturally sweary English but its native wit and charm shine through.

The two series have the same director, Tom Sullivan, who is clearly used to working with a cast of mixed acting and language abilities.

So how come An t-Eilean is as bad as Crá is brilliant?

Surely they could have found a better script?

Here’s a suggestion for a crimes against culture series.

A fictional Gaelic TV boss with an eye to next year’s honours list hands a big pile of dosh to a posh English media couple with British establishment connections who then hire some American computer guy as writer and producer.

He sets his machine to churn out a 70 per cent Gaelic script.

The result is pure hamburger.

But maybe that’s just too fantastic to be true.

Who would believe that Gaelic drama would have to be 30 per cent English or that real Gaelic writing talent could just be ignored?

John Campbell

Nairn

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

