Nurse set for Arctic challenge

A Skye nurse is getting set to head to the icy climes of the Arctic Circle as part of a unique fundraising effort to help the Marie Curie charity.

Fiona Henderson – more commonly known as Fiona ‘Peem’, and originally from Kyle – has signed up for a survival challenge lasting eight days in total.

She heads for Sweden this weekend and over the course of the challenge she’ll be participating in and learning new skills in husky driving, ice fishing, trapping, hunting, sheltering, snow hole building and skiing – to name but a few.

Accommodation starts with a basic log cabin with no power, but after that participants will have to sleep in shelters constructed by natural resources that will be built during the survival phase of the challenge. Temperatures are expected to range from 0 degrees to minus 30 degrees.

The aim over six days is to build a snow hole that the team will sleep in on the last night.

Fiona said that she signed up for the challenge as she has a ‘significant’ birthday this month, adding: “I thought what better way to celebrate than to raise money for a charity very close to my heart.”

Explaining why she had decided to help Marie Curie, Fiona – who is also well known as a presenter on Radio Skye – added: “I am a district nurse within the Portree and North Skye community nurse team. A hugely important area of our work in community nursing is caring for the terminally ill in the patient’s home.

“We work very closely with Marie Curie nurses – without those nurses, we would struggle to keep our terminally ill patients at home. The most common time of the day we need those nurses is at night.

“Once booked in, a Marie Curie Nurse will be in attendance from 10 pm to 7 am. This shift is hugely important as it allows the family to get much-needed rest, they can shut their door knowing their loved one will get one-to-one care.

“It also allows the community nurses to get a rest overnight as well as they are often on duty the next day, sometimes lone working.”

You can help Fiona in her fundraising efforts by donating on the Fiona Henderson page at www.justgiving.com

