LIFEBOAT CHALLENGE: Portree RNLI volunteer raises over £1000

Adam in his lifeboat kit Pic Willie Urquhart

A volunteer crew member at Portree RNLI Lifeboat Station is celebrating after successfully completing a 10k running challenge, and raising £1,000 for the charity.

Adam MacDonald, who has been on the volunteer lifeboat crew for a year, took part in the Glenmore 10k on Saturday 25 January to raise money for the RNLI.

To make the challenge even harder, Adam donned the recognisable yellow PPE waterproofs and a lifejacket for the duration of the run.

Adam raised an incredible £1082.83 through his fundraising challenge, which will go to the RNLI to help save lives at sea.

Speaking after crossing the finish line, Adam said: “It was a spontaneous idea to take part in the run, but I wanted to raise money for a cause I know is important to me and the local community.

“The Glenmore 10k is one of the hardest runs as part of the winter series here on Skye, but the runs are well supported, and it was great to have people cheering me on.”

Adam works as the Lead Nurse for Unscheduled Care on Skye, based in the Portree Urgent Care Centre and Broadford Hospital.

Like all the RNLI volunteer crew members, Adam is ready to respond to the pager alarm when it sounds, no matter the day or time.

