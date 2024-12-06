Wreath makers’ support for Macmillan

Photographs by Willie Urquhart

A craft-loving group of ladies got into the festive spirit last week by putting their creative talents to the test and raising funds for charity.

The group showed-off their artistic flair at a wreath-making workshop in the Skeabost Hotel on Wednesday morning. Amid piles of moss, festive foliage, baubles, bangles and beads, they snipped, shaped and decorated their iconic Christmas decorations under the able guidance and technical expertise of workshop leader and florist Lyndsey Clark.

The event was one of two workshops organised by Kate Cholerton, secretary of Skeabost for Skye, a satellite committee of the Broadford-based Lochalsh, Glenelg and Skye branch of Macmillan Cancer Support. The workshop raised almost £800.

Kate, a chartered surveyor and a person who lost her best friend to cancer, set up Skeabost for Skye last year. She is joined on the committee by Jen Gracie of the Sonas Collection, who own the Skeabost Hotel, and Jackie MacKenzie, who organises the charity coffee mornings in Dunvegan. Any cash they raise stays on the island to help local people directly.

Kate Cholerton, Jennifer Gracie and Jackie MacKenzie proudly display the wreaths they created during the workshop

Originally from England, Kate is no stranger to fundraising for Macmillan, gathering an impressive £50,000 through a horse ride and walk to support the Derbyshire branch of the charity.

She said: “Some 25 years ago, my best friend died of a brain tumour. Macmillan were able to help her with both equipment and nursing care for the last few weeks of her life. I vowed to help raise funds, which I was adamant should stay locally.

“A lot of money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support ends up going straight to the London office from where they allocate the funds across the UK. I wanted to ensure funds stay local and took advice from the charity’s Scotland office on how best to do this. They suggested we set up a group of our own.”

The volunteers of Skeabost for Skye have been working hard since last year, hosting coffee mornings, raffles and tomobolas and encouraging people to participate in Macmillan’s national fundraising events.

The group’s lucky dip hay tub was set up at Santa’s grotto in Jan’s Vans in Portree during last year’s Christmas period and aims to appear again this year on 14th December.

Jen Gracie said she joined the Skeabost committee as chair because she wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the local community and support a cause that has a direct impact on people’s lives locally.

She said: “The Skeabost fundraising group, and many others like it, are helping the local community by raising vital funds for cancer care services that might not otherwise be available locally.

“In remote areas like Skye and Lochalsh, access to specialist cancer care can be limited and these groups help bridge that gap by providing financial resources for Macmillan services, who provide invaluable support – home visits, emotional support and practical advice.

“Beyond the financial aspect, these groups foster a strong sense of community spirit, bringing people together for a shared purpose and creating opportunities for individuals to support one another.

“They help raise awareness of cancer and the challenges faced by those affected, while also encouraging volunteerism and community involvement.

“This sense of connection has been tangible at each fundraising event I have attended as part of this group, which is very special to be a part of.”

The Lochalsh, Glenelg and Skye branch will reach its fundraising target of £500,000 at the end of this year. As well as funding Macmillan nurses, money from local collections built the chemotherapy unit at Broadford Hospital.

Kate added: “It’s great to engage with keeping the funds to directly help with the facilities at Broadford Hospital which, given the geography of being some three hours’ journey time from Raigmore, it benefits many patients to get treatment closer.

“I’d like to thank Jen for all the help she gives in supporting events such as this and also everyone who helps, whether it’s setting-up and spreading the word or attending.”

By Sarah Bain

