IN PICTURES: Santa’s reindeer parade in Portree kicks off the festive season in Skye

Pic Willie Urquhart

There was a day of festive fun in Portree last Saturday, with Santa and his reindeer taking part in a special parade through the village to Portree Community Centre.

Weather warnings for Storm Bert, which brought gale force winds, heavy rain and came on the back of an uncharacteristically snowy week that forced school and event closures across the island, meant there were some changes to the usual format.

Pic Willie Urquhart

Stalls and activities moved to the shelter of the community centre, and it was not a day for gazebos.

The reindeer parade day also usually includes the switching on of the Christmas lights, which was delayed (due to take place on Wednesday 27th November) but despite the challenging conditions, a huge crowd gathered to enjoy the reindeer, meet Santa and enjoy the local business stalls on offer.

Pic Willie Urquhart

Speaking after the event, the Light Up Portree group said: “What a week! We have so many people to thank for helping us pull everything together.

“Firstly, the very patient team from Jans who put up with us every year, they are amazing and make it all look very easy, but we know how much work goes into helping each year with the preparations – and a big shout out to Caledonian Cafe for popping out and giving us some lovely food and hot drinks on the installation day.

Pic Willie Urquhart

“That was beyond generous and very gratefully received.”

On the parade day itself, they continued: “We were blown away at the community support.

We were worried that the conditions underfoot would deter people, but we need not have worried.

Pic Willie Urquhart

“Thank you all for coming out and supporting us. It was lovely to see all the little faces light up as Santa passed through – it makes it all worthwhile.”

The visiting reindeer were provided by The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd and were sponsored by Stardust boat trips.

Pic Willie Urquhart

The event was also supported by a whole host of local businesses, many of whom set up stalls at the mini-christmas market – though the weather did prevent some stallholders who had planned to attend the event from making it along.

Pic Willie Urquhart

Musically, there were appearances from the Isle of Skye pipe band and youth pipe band and DJs from Radio Skye were on hand – as were charity Lucky2BHere.

Light up Portree added: “We’d like to give our final thanks to all of our volunteers who toiled through the day. Setting up, traffic managing and clearing up.

Pic Willie Urquhart

“We could not do these events without you. Portree and Braes Community Trust SCIO for always supporting our wee group as well as the Highland Council teams that give us permission to do everything and assistance from our local Police where needed, with special thanks to our local traffic enforcement team for assisting with closing off areas all week where needed.”

Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

Words: DANIEL CULLEN

Pictures: WILLIE URQUHART

