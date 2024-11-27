IN PICTURES: A celebration of SkyeDance in Portree

The group is marking 20 years of performing Pic Willie Urquhart

Dancers from across Skye and Lochalsh took to the stage when SkyeDance held their annual dance showcase at the Venue in Portree High School on Saturday 16th November.

This year’s showcase, which included a matinee and evening performance, brought together different groups from across the region and helped mark the dance charity’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Pic Willie Urquhart

The event was organised by SkyeDance’s dancer officers, Allison MacDonald and Rebecca MacLeod, who told the Free Press it had been a successful, and well- attended evening of dance.

Rebecca and Allison both started as young dancers at SkyeDance themselves, and Rebecca added: “I’ve been involved in dancing with Skye Dance since I started doing some ballet classes as a wee girl.

Pic Willie Urquhart

“I was certainly in at least four or five showcases during high school.

“Those are the ones I can remember, and all very fondly too.

“So to now be on the other side of it, I feel very privileged.”

Pic Willie Urquhart

Allison, who was also working on her second showcase as a staff member for SkyeDance, took part in two showcases as a young dancer, before returning as a guest dancer on a further two occasions.

She said: “Both shows were amazing and so full of energy.

“We are so proud of all the dancers and want to thank and congratulate everyone involved.

Pic Willie Urquhart

“So far, I’ve heard extremely positive things regarding the showcase, which is always so rewarding to hear as the dancers have worked so hard and given their all to their dances.

“I hope they’re as proud as we are.”

Pic Willie Urquhart

Allison explained more about the dance groups that took part.

She said: “We had Dannsairean an Eilein Sgitheanaich, Lorayne McLucas Performing Arts, Meena Arts Bollywood Va Va Voom and Portree Primary School take to the stage alongside SkyeDance.

“DAES Highland Dancers performed a whopping four routines by the wonderful Karen Campbell and LMPA danced an incredible jazz routine choreographed by Cleodi Mackinnon.

Pic Willie Urquhart

“Meena Arts Bollywood Va Va Voom performed two routines, one being to the Robert Palmer song, ‘Simply Irresistible’.

“Finally, pupils from Portree Primary School performed three routines that the pupils and myself created during school time.”

Pic Willie Urquhart

It didn’t take long for the dancers to turn their attention to the future, with Allison confirming: “Some of the dancers are already wanting to work towards the next show.”

Pic Willie Urquhart

Rebecca added that Skye Dance would welcome new members.

She said: “Dance is so much more than just dance, it is giving young people the opportunity to build confidence, make and improve friendships and find an exciting escape from the busy world we now live in.

“Classes will start back next week, so if your young person is feeling inspired after watching the showcase or fancies giving dance a go, come along and give it a try – we’d love to have you!”

Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

Words, DANIEL CULLEN

Pictures, WILLIE URQUHART

