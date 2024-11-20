SNOWY SKYE: Schools closed and some travel disrupted

The bus from Staffin slid off the road

The first snow of winter has caused disruption in Skye and Lochalsh with schools closed and travel made difficult.

Skye and Raasay saw a covering of snow throughout the area but Wester Ross was affected by a heavy fall overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday.

The slippery conditions caused the Stagecoach bus to Staffin to go off the road on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating on service 57A in Skye was involved in a minor incident on Wednesday morning due to ice on the road.

“The driver and one passenger were on board, and there were no injuries.

“Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”

Across Highland, around 2,540 children got a day at home on Wednesday as the bad weather closed three high schools, 28 primary schools and 21 nurseries.

Forecasters said Scotland recorded its coldest early winter temperatures since 1998 this week with the mercury dipping below -10C in some parts of the Highlands.

It was in stark contrast to the unseasonably warm weather experienced earlier in the month.

On Saturday night, Kintail Mountain Rescue Team was called out around 7.30pm to help two mountain bikers who had set off their emergency beacon when they got into difficulties with wild weather on the Affric-Kintail way.

Team members deployed to Alltbeithe Youth Hostel where the pair were located and warmed up, and later given a lift home.

One of the party, Henry Blake, thanked the team on social media and said: “We cannot thank the incredible team enough for their help last night.

“When we found ourselves in trouble on the hill their kindness and expertise were beyond anything we could have hoped for, we are truly humbled.”

