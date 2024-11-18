PATH PROBLEMS: Sheikh’s new build is on right of way

The billionaire owner of Inverinate Estate in Wester Ross is seeking planning consent to build a new dwelling within the estate.

But the latest development by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum is more modest than the previous mansion-sized properties he has developed at Inverinate (pictured).

It is for a three-bedroom shepherd’s cottage, south west of Leinassie on the 63,000-acre estate.

Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, has lodged a planning application with Highland Council for the dwelling, through his property company, Smech Management Ltd.

The council’s access officer has flagged up that access to the proposed development site includes a core path which is also a recorded public right of way.

The officer suggests that, if consent is considered, a condition could be applied, stating that: “There should be no hindrance to the use of this route by the public. The proposed development should not obstruct or deter use of the route before, during or after construction.”

That would include erecting any fence or locked gates,

prohibitory signs or notices, projections from building, and park vehicles or place other structures.

In a design statement as part of the planning application, Inverness-based Colin Armstrong Architects said: “The specific location has been chosen for its proximity to grazing land and existing farm buildings, ensuring efficient access for the shepherd.

“While respecting the scenic qualities of the area, the chosen site offers minimal visual impact due to existing land features of rolling hillside and its position located will become an integral part of the loosely formed grouping of agricultural and

residential buildings.”

The Sheikh has built around eight large houses for visiting family and staff on the estate since purchasing it more than 20 years ago.

Estate properties include a 14-bedroom holiday home, next door to a 16-bedroom luxury hunting lodge with a swimming pool and gym, together with helipads, all on the shores of Loch Duich.

