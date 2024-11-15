Bollywood dancers set for the stage

Meena and her team! Picture by Willie Urquhart

Once again, MeenaArts Bollywood Va-Va-Voom group from Skye has been invited to perform at two big dance events in November.

The first is ‘Elevate’, which was at Eden Court on Monday 11th November to showcase the best dance groups from the Highlands, selling out the Empire Theatre each time.

Meena said: “My group has been delighted to be invited to dance there each time it has been held. It is so exciting and awesome to perform in front of an audience of 870. To be part of representing great dances from the Highlands is an honour. I created a wonderful new choreography for the Eden Court performance full of drama, dance, beautiful costumes and lighting to go with the strong beat.”

The second is the annual SkyeDance showcase, where again, the Bollywood group are invited to be guest performers each year.

The Bollywood dance group provides a blaze of colour with dances and costumes.

Meena added: “Joan Bates, one of the very talented dancers, inspired by the choreographies, creates amazing costumes for us to wear when we dance.

“I would like to extend a huge thanks to my dance group for learning complex routines, all different and joyful, and performing them so well in front of live audiences. Dance boosts health and is for all, with no barriers of age or ability and we love to show the young ones the potential for the future. We LOVE to dance!

“We have a vibrant dance scene in Skye and I always feel privileged for my group to be asked to perform.”

