SUSTAINABLE SHOPPING: National award for Skye store

Staff at the Armadale Stores, Mary Graves and Ciorstan Howarth, celebrate their award. With them in the main photo is one of the managers, Catherine de Vries

Armadale Stores in Sleat was crowned Sustainability Champion at the Scottish Grocers awards ceremony in Glasgow last week.

After being anonymously entered for the award back in the spring, a judging panel visited the shop in July, and they were clearly impressed by what they saw.

Award judges said the community-owned shop had carefully considered “every aspect of sustainability”.

The added: “Heating is provided by an air source heat pump and solar panels, while ‘intelligent’ lighting is triggered on and off by movement and outside light. There are large refill sections and fresh produce is sold unpackaged.

“A huge number of products are eco-friendly and locally sourced to cut food miles, while items such as the soft toys are made from recycled materials. Local food deliveries are made in an electric vehicle and even the diesel and petrol pumps on the forecourt are recycled – having been bought second-hand. Community engagement drives home the sustainability message.”

Armadale Stores is a community shop, owned by Sleat Community Trust, and has existed in its present form since March 2021 when the new building was opened.

The three managers are Norma MacPherson, Debbee Trussler and Catherine de Vries.

A statement from shop staff said: “We are thrilled, firstly to have been nominated, and then to have won the Scottish Grocers sustainability award. It’s testament to our fantastic local community who have supported and helped us over the years.

“This award is as much theirs as it is ours. We’d also like to thank and highlight the work of the staff and volunteers, past and present, as it is due to them and all their hard work that winning this award was made possible. We are very excited that our wee shop in Skye has been recognised on a national level and we look forward to providing this award winning standard of service to our community for many years to come.”

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

