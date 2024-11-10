GREAT, GREAT GRAN: New arrival marks a fifth generation for Isle of Skye family

Baby Peigi Anne in the arms of her great, great grandmother Pic Willie Urquhart

A Skye family is celebrating after reaching the rare milestone of having five living generations – aged from 96 years to just weeks.

Baby Peigi Anne MacRae became one of very few children in the country to have a living great, great-grandparent when she was born in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, a fortnight ago.

Just as remarkable is that all five generations of the family live within two-and-a-half miles of each other in Skeabost Bridge.

The great, great-grandmother of the clan is sprightly 96-year-old Ella McCallum, who previously lived in Campbeltown in Argyll before moving to the island two years ago to be nearer her family.

Great-granny is her daughter Elizabeth MacGilvray (72) and granny is 52-year-old Jennifer MacRae.

Jennifer’s son Ross MacRae (26), who runs his own venison dealing business, and his partner Emma Smyth, are parents to little Peigi Anne who was two weeks old last Friday.

“We had four generations in the family for a long time but to have five is quite rare,” said Jennifer, who works for Highland Council’s property and estates services.

“Ella is absolutely delighted to welcome Peigi Anne and can’t believe that she’s a great, great-grandmother.

“She never thought she would see that.

“We had a get-together at the weekend and are just enjoying having a new addition and now being a five-generational family.”

ARTICLE BY JACKIE MACKENZIE

