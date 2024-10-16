GLASGOW GREATS: Enterprise honours for west Highland women

Jess Hartwell

It was a successful night for two female-led Highlands and Islands businesses at the recent Womens’ Enterprise Scotland awards in Glasgow.

Jess Hartwell, MD of Waternish-based Skyeskyns, picked up ‘Family Business Champion of the Year’, while StrategyStory MD and former WHFP columnist, Kate Hooper, scooped the gong for ‘Business to Watch of the Year’.

The awards celebrate Scotland’s finest women-led businesses across the country, shining a spotlight on the innovation, resilience and impact of female entrepreneurs.

Skyeskyns is a well-known business on Skye, established over 40 years ago by Jess’s parents, and now a successful traditional and sustainable tannery and visitor attraction with two shops on the island.

Jess said: “I was incredibly honoured to bring home the Women’s Enterprise Scotland award for Family Business Champion last week. A massive thank you to the real family champion, my incredible Mum, Lydia, and the rest of my amazing family who hold and support me on this journey.

“This award is also a recognition of our whole team’s hard graft and dedication—they all work their socks off. I’m beyond proud of what we’ve already accomplished and excited for all that’s ahead. This is a special shout-out for our brilliant Skyeskyns dream team, especially the talented women shaping our business into something truly special.

“It was an unforgettable evening celebrating inspiring women breaking barriers across all industries. Huge congratulations to all the nominees, winners, and speakers, particularly Kate Hooper who has been instrumental in helping us tell our own story over the years.”

StrategyStory co-founder Kate Hooper (pictured above) grew up in Lochcarron, attended Plockton High School and wrote for the West Highland Free Press for several years. Kate has made it her mission to share the oral storytelling traditions of the region, as well as the art of strategic communications with companies across the globe. As a result, StrategyStory helps businesses learn how to better connect with their audiences to drive results, whether that’s customers or staff.

She said: “For me the award is brilliant recognition of the value of storytelling to drive meaning and connection between people, something our communities in the Highlands and Islands have been doing for such a long time.

“It’s so important that we keep these traditions going in a world that is increasingly driven by tech and remote-working.

“StrategyStory is pioneering new ways for people to connect in this modern era. Human connection is the key to driving progress for businesses while ensuring that they feel like good places to work. Storytelling is the way to drive that connection.

“We’re really happy for the Skyeskyns team too, a great example of a local business that celebrates heritage, place and high-quality craftsmanship – all key ingredients for great storytelling.”

The StrategyStory team is comprised of video editors, film-makers, producers and strategists from across the region. The business works with businesses and communities locally, nationally and internationally, helping people and organisations share their stories to realise their ambitions and develop their team cultures.

