BROADFORD TUNA: Fishy surprise found on Skye beach

Janet out with dogs Tufty and Nora

Skye woman Janet Kirton had a big surprise on Monday of this week when she discovered a seven-foot long bluefin tuna lying dead on the beach.

The retired GP lives in Lower Breakish and is “constantly scanning the landscape “ from her house.

Janet found the fish washed up in Broadford Bay at Ardnish.

She added: “At first I thought it was a dead sheep as the sunshine made it appear white and the gulls and crows were pecking at it.

“Then as light changed it did look like a huge fish.

“I thought tuna, but obviously having never seen one before was dubious.

“My online search suggests it’s a bluefin tuna, which have been found before washed up on UK and Scottish shores.

“One washed up at Dornie maybe five years ago, and one washed up in Dorset last year. l think it was because of all the hot weather of late.”

