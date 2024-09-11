SLÀINTE MHÒR! Events in Skye to round off Hebridean whisky festival

Torabhaig will host events on Saturday Pic Willie Urquhart

The Hebridean Whisky Festival, celebrating the single malt distilleries along the Hebridean Whisky Trail, culminates in Skye this weekend.

The finale, on Saturday, will be hosted by Torabhaig in Sleat.

Talisker Day will be celebrated on Friday 13th September, at the famous distillery in Carbost.

Festival goers can look forward to live music from a line-up of local musicians including Kathleen MacDonald and Iona Reid, Ali McFarlane, Eosaph Chaimbeul and Angus Mackenzie.

The distillery has also released a new nine-year old that customers can bottle themselves, while visitors can take part in a behind-the-scenes tour or tasting experience.

Friday is Talisker day

The celebration also offers a chance for people to take part in kayaking activities on Loch Harport.

Events are also taking place at the Isle of Raasay distillery on Friday while on Saturday the week long event, which began on Jura on Monday, is brought to a close in Sleat.

There will be hot food and live music throughout the day, with performances by the Breakish Ceilidh Band, Mike Vass, Ronan Martin, the Skye Pipe Band, and Torabhaig’s very own distiller Doc Livingstone.

Members of the Hebridean Whisky Trail are coming together for a special panel discussion about the region.

The scenic setting at Torabhaig Pic Willie Urquhart

A rare bottle from the vaults will be unveiled and expert whisky maker, Neil MacLeod Mathieson, will lead a tasting masterclass.

The evening concludes at nearby An Crùbh with a ceilidh, including whisky cocktails and music by the Cast Ewe Ceilidh Band.

A full programme of events is listed here

