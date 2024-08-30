PITCH PERFECT: High hopes for new all-weather surface in Broadford to boost sport in south Skye

SSCC trustees Nicholas Kelly and David O’Donnell are pictured with Ben Yoxon from Sleat and Strath AFC and plans for the new pitch development Pic Willie Urquhart

South Skye Community Campus, a charity organisation set-up to improve and manage sporting and creative facilities in South Skye, has submitted plans for a new all-weather pitch in Broadford.

Phase one of SSCC’s proposed improvements includes a new floodlit 3G artificial turf pitch, to replace the current grass pitch.

The existing play park is to be retained and improved and the existing multi-use games area is to be removed to provide space for expanded car parking and as the location of a future changing pavilion in phase two of the development.

The existing MUGA will be replaced by a new facility in the grounds of the proposed Broadford Primary School, which was itself submitted for planning in June.

The school building, scheduled for completion some time in 2025/26, will accommodate: a six-classroom primary school with supporting facilities; a two-classroom nursery school; public library and service point; and a double-court games hall and changing rooms.

The SSCC proposals have gained widespread community support.

SSCC chair Shirley Grant said “We have been delighted at the response from the public so far.

“Our overall vision is to provide a community-run organisation to manage the existing and proposed amenities in Broadford, in a co-ordinated way, for the benefit of the whole of South Skye.

“The proposals will enhance the new school facilities and the existing hall, to provide a campus-like space, supporting the sporting and social activities of the community, school and local clubs”.

The new all-weather pitch will provide a state-of-the-art, resilient playing surface, suited to the testing environment of the West Highlands.

The existing grass pitch is only usable for four to five months of the year and is heavily used by the football club, youth club, primary school and the wider community during that time.

This summer has seen a huge amount of rainfall that the existing surface and drainage has struggled to deal with, despite significant investment and maintenance.

Sleat and Strath AFC manager Callum Browett said “The new 3G pitch will be a game-changer for football and outdoor sports in South Skye.

“It will give us access to a first-class pitch all-year-round and will reduce postponements and mileage for local players.

“It will also be usable by other clubs, hopefully increasing community participation.

“There is a huge volunteer effort in local sports, and it would be great to have the facilities to match this commitment”.

SSCC has recently submitted a funding bid to the Scottish Government’s Islands Programme fund for the first phase of development.

In support of the plans Skye Councillor John Finlayson said “I am delighted to see that the planning application has gone in for the new 3G pitch at Broadford which, when it becomes a reality, will be a transformational project for the whole of the south end of Skye.

“Having this planning permission go in just now to enable works to progress when the new school is also being built, will hopefully see support coming from national bodies as the work done to date by SSCC to develop community facilities, which will support health and sport for people of all ages, is a key priority for the area as was clearly demonstrated during the public consultation exercise that took place recently”.

Following the necessary registration process, the plans for South Skye Community Campus Phase 1 will be on display on the Highland Council Planning portal.

