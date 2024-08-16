BRIGADOON OR BUST: Isle of Skye councillors clash after fish-farms promising jobs were rejected on scenic impact grounds

One of the company’s existing sites in north Skye Pic Organic Sea Harvest

Two Skye councillors were at loggerheads last week over granting planning permission for 20 new salmon farm cages at two sites in the north east of the island.

Portree-based Organic Sea Harvest had submitted an application for a 10-cage development off the coast of Flodigarry, having seen a previous attempt to develop the site fail in 2019.

Last week, at the Highland Council’s North Planning Applications Committee, they were back with a “materially different” application, according to planner Mark Harvey, who had recommended approval this time around.

However, NPAC chairman, Skye councillor Drew Millar, tabled a motion calling for refusal, on the grounds that the 120-metre wide cages would have a “serious and detrimental” impact on the “beautiful panoramic seascape” at Flodigarry Bay, particularly from the top of the Trotternish Ridge, where “thousands of walkers” take in the view every year.

Planning chair Drew Millar opposed the plans

He also said the rivers Kilmartin and Kilmaluag would be affected by the development, which is concerning given that the area is a wild salmonid protection zone.

Mr Millar raised “concerns about the chemical being used by the company at their existing sites in the area” and the “slick on the water” that has been reported.

He added: “The title Organic Sea Harvest does not seem to fit in with what we have read about and what we can see. Close to 100 per cent of the local population oppose this.”

His motion to refuse was seconded by Councillor Maxine Smith from the Cromarty Firth Ward.

In tabling an amendment in support of the OSH application, fellow Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart said: “I don’t represent the community of Brigadoon and Shortbread West.

“Skye is a thriving community, a growing community, and we need to be encouraging businesses and employment opportunities on our island.

“We can see from the report that the applicants have invested £30 million in other businesses since 2019. I understand the concerns about visual amenity but this is a slippery slope.

“What is the end goal of this – are we only going to allow people to build blackhouses on Skye because that’s the way it has always been?”

We need to encourage employment, said Councillor Ruraidh Stewart

There are 16 permanent jobs associated with the application, Mr Stewart said, which pay “considerably more” than seasonal jobs in the ‘low paid’ hospitality sector.

His amendment was seconded by Thurso councillor Karl Rosie, but it was defeated by eight votes to five.

The second application at Balmaqueen, also for 10 cages – two fewer than previous plans – was also rejected by councillors on similar grounds.

In response, OSH voiced their “disappointment” with the decision.

James Deverill, OSH managing director, said: “Naturally we’re disappointed by this decision. As a company, we will now reflect and decide how we proceed.”

Organic Sea Harvest began harvesting salmon in north east Skye in 2021, after permission for an initial two cage groups at Invertote and Culnacnoc was granted by the planning committee.

The company says it farms to some of the “strictest organic standards in the world with accreditation certificates from organisations including UK Soil Association and Canada Organic Standards.”

In 2023, OSH was awarded Aquaculture Company of the Year at the UK Aquaculture Awards.

Article by Michael Russell

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

