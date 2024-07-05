Art connecting the generations

Sarah Longley and her daughter Amelia are pictured in the Kirkton Hall with Roddy MacLeod, Mary Anderson, Marion MacRae, Rosie Greville and Cathie O’Kane. Photo by Willie Urquhart



An art project which connects the younger and older generations – Stories and Faces – has come to a very successful conclusion in Lochalsh.



The project, led by Kirkton-based artist Sarah Longley, saw P5 and 6 children from Auchtertyre Primary going in to Airdferry Resource Centre for the elderly in Dornie to chat to and draw the people there.



Older people were also invited into the school to model for the children and talk about their lives.

Sarah struck upon the idea of the inter-generational link-up when she met Heather Smith through the Skye and Lochalsh Befriending Service, and who attends Airdferry. Heather invited Sarah in to Airdferry to do some drawing and the idea started forming about teaming up youngsters with Airdferry folk.



Auchtertyre Primary already had a good link with the centre so the school was the obvious choice.

The pupils used a mixed media approach to weave in aspects of the conversations with the portraits. To involve the rest of the school, Rene Gibson from Airdferry was invited in to talk to the P1-P4s and told the children stories about her childhood on a croft in the Black Isle.



Said Sarah: “The P7s were treated to a modelling session with Sandra Glasgow who had some great tales, including one about her first experience of a house with electricity – she ran up and down the stairs with her sister turning the lights off and on!



“The sessions in Airdferry went really well and everyone involved really enjoyed it. Every single child produced an interesting, idiosyncratic portrait.



“It’s been a hugely rewarding project to work on, an unforgettable experience for me, very moving at times. All the stories have already been documented and there is a film being made which will take snippets of each of the Airdferry interviews. I hope the portraits will find a permanent home.”

Stories and Faces concluded with an exhibition of the work in Kirkton Hall and a cèilidh on Saturday night to celebrate with local musicians and singers.



The project was funded by Highland Council Discretionary Fund, Lochalsh Community Council and Auchtertyre Parent Council.



Anyone interested in becoming a befriender can contact Befrienders Skye and Lochalsh: befrienders@slcvo.org.uk

BY JACKIE MACKENZIE

jackie.mackenzie@whfp.com

