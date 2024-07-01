POSTAL VOTES: Offices open for those still to receive or return votes

Postal votes can be posted or handed in at the polling station

Advice has been issued for those encountering postal vote issues in the highlands.

For those still to receive or return your postal vote for the Highland constituencies of Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross; or Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire please note the following advice.

On Monday 1 July, Tuesday 2 July and Wednesday 3 July you can drop off your postal pack in person or request a replacement pack between 10am and 4pm at the following locations:

Dingwall Council Offices 84 High Street, Dingwall IV15 9QN

Fort William Service Point, Charles Kennedy Building, Achintore Road, Fort William, PH33 6RQ

Highland Council Headquarters, Glenurquhart Road, Inverness IV3 5NX

Portree Service Point, Tigh-na-Sgire, Park Lane, Portree, IV51 9GP

Wick Service Point, Caithness House, Market Square, Wick KW1 4AB

Unable to visit one of these offices?

Phone a friend, a family member or ask your neighbour to return your postal vote pack on your behalf.

You will need to visit in person with photo ID to be issued with a replacement postal voting pack. You can then complete your vote and hand it in there and then.

On the day of poll, Thursday 4th July, from 7am until 10pm you can hand in your postal vote at any polling station within your constituency.

For advice and assistance please call the election helpline on 01349 886657, The line is open 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday. Outwith these hours, there is a recorded message. Information for voters is also available at www.highland.gov.uk/votingbypost

