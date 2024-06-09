BROADFORD CAMPUS: Public views sought on final draft of plans

Community campus trustees Nicholas Kelly, Ben Yoxon and Molly MacKinnon along with local youngsters at the launch of the project earlier this year

South Skye Community Campus has launched a public consultation on the final draft of plans for a new all-weather floodlit pitch in Broadford.

Published last month on SSCC’s website, the plans also include a bike ‘pump track’ between the pitch and the new primary school being developed separately by Highland Council, a changing block with toilets and showers, enlarged car park, upgraded play park and upgraded hall, which will refocus on “performance and community events.”

A statement by SSCC, which is run by volunteers, said: “The SSCC ambition for phase one is to redevelop the existing grass football pitch into a high specification astro pitch. The all-weather pitch will be a full sized, multisport facility with energy efficient lighting – all of which will enable increased use. Its higher specification will ensure it is much safer and healthier for those taking part in sport in the long term. This will also open up the facility to other sports such as rugby, shinty, hockey, and athletics.

“The new all-weather pitch will allow for year-round use which the current grass pitch cannot cope with. The all-weather pitch will be bookable for clubs, sports groups and associations but also open to the community for free play. With this new facility we will reduce our carbon miles by reducing the distance all the sporting children, young people, and adults need to travel currently. We will also be looking into new technologies for reducing the impact such a facility has. Solar power for any buildings, practical methods for reducing the in-fill spreading, and in time replacing the in-fill with a more sustainable and environmentally friendly option.

“The later phases in the development will include a multi-use changing pavilion, an opportunity for additional community space, biodiversity regeneration and an upgraded village hall. In the current plans the later phases will see the removal of the existing MUGA, or Multi Use Games Area, which is nearing its end of life. However, an agreement is being sought with Highland Council for the community to use the new school MUGA outwith school hours. The existing playpark will also be upgraded.”

The SSCC plan has been through several iterations

Councillor John Finlayson, who has been very supportive of the community campus concept, added: “I was very interested to recently discuss the latest plans with members of the South Skye Community Campus Group, and to understand why in consultation with officers at the council they have come to the decisions they have.

“I am sure like me the wider community will be supportive of the revised plans which offer the most cost effective and efficient way of creating badly needed sporting and community facilities in South Skye adjacent to the new school that is being built. I commend the group on the work they are doing and hopefully after receiving community support following the ongoing consultation process, things will really begin to move forward at the same time as the new school build.”

To view the plans and comment, go to southskyecampus.org. Membership forms are also available on the website and SSCC are encouraging locals to join up to “have a voice in the future of sport and recreational facilities” in south Skye.

