VOLUNTEERS’ WEEK: Saluting big-hearted island family of volunteers

Granddaughter Lily Macphail, granny Marie Murray and daughter Anne Macphail from Lewis who have all made volunteering with Cancer Research UK a big part of their lives

Each year Volunteers’ Week recognises the huge contribution volunteers make to communities – and for one Western Isles family the activity is thrice as nice.

Three generations of the Murray and Macphail family regularly volunteer together, raising money for Cancer Research UK, and have made volunteering an important and valued part of their lives.

Mum and grandmother, Marie Murray has volunteered for an astounding 44 years with the Isle of Lewis Cancer Research UK committee after losing her husband to cancer in 1980.

When a CRUK charity collector knocked on her door shortly afterwards, Marie made the decision to volunteer and raise money for cancer research.

Over the years, Marie has been involved in all sorts of volunteering events from sales of work, collections and raffles to thrift shops and the ever-popular soup and pudding lunches.

“In all of these fundraisers, I would take my daughter Anne along,” says Marie.

“Even at primary school age, Anne had jobs such as working at the book stall at sales of work and helping with door-to-door collections.”

Daughter Anne Macphail says: “I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t involved with CRUK. I was given little jobs to do at events and I loved this responsibility. I felt as if I was part of the team.”

When Anne returned to the island after training as a primary teacher in Aberdeen, she followed in her mum’s footsteps and joined the committee of Isle of Lewis CRUK, continuing with the volunteering values instilled in her since a young age.

Marie’s granddaughter, Anne’s daughter Lily is the latest member of the family to get involved with volunteering. From attending fundraising events since she was very young, Lily saw the hard work her mum and granny put in and got to know other members of the committee.

“Selling raffles and collecting for CRUK with my granny is a highlight for me in volunteering,”says Lily. “It is special to do this together.”

Lily has also undertaken her own fundraising activities for cancer research including a cycling challenge where she covered 300 miles in one month alongside her dad and best pal, raising over £800.

All three generations highlight the precious friendships they have made through their volunteering. Members of the Isle of Lewis CRUK committee are of all ages, value one another and play to everyone’s strengths under the guidance of chairwoman Amy Macaulay.

“I would encourage volunteering and would suggest to anyone to find a group that holds a personal significance to them and integrate it into their life,” says Anne.

Marie, who at 84 has over four decades of volunteering experience to call on, adds: “For anyone thinking about volunteering I would say, don’t let age be a barrier. We can all play a part in doing our bit to volunteer in whatever charity is close to our hearts.”

For more information on volunteering opportunities across the Western Isles contact Volunteer Centre Western Isles by email:info@volunteercentrewi.org or phone (01851) 700366.

Volunteers’ Week 2024 runs from Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th June.

Article by Jackie MacKenzie

