RACE MILESTONE: Marking four decades of the Isle of Skye half marathon

Runners set off in 2023 Isle of Skye Half Marathon Pic Skye Events

Scores of runners will be in Skye this weekend as the island half marathon celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Considered to be one of the most picturesque in the UK, around 120 runners have already signed up to take part and for the second year, the event will also feature a 10k.

The Skye Half Marathon has made a name for itself, not only for its challenging course and scenic route, but also for its support of local charitable causes.

Over the past 40 years it has raised in excess of £200,000, in addition to all those who run to raise money for their own personal charities.

This year the 40th Anniversary Skye Half Marathon is supporting Skye & Lochalsh Young Carers and Skye & Lochalsh Mental Health Association.

The Skye Half Marathon will also make donations to Skye Cancer Care and Skye & Lochalsh Citizens Advice Bureau, and to local youth groups including: Skye Radio, The Brownies, The Guides, Skye Dance, Skye Pipe Band, Skye Tri Club, Ailsa May Dance, and Helping Hands.

Runners also have the option of taking part in a10K. Pic Skye Events

The event will also provide an awareness platform for Mikeysline, a charity dedicated to tackling loneliness and depression in the Highlands.

Fiona Baker, race director at organisers Skye Events, said: “This inspirational day welcomes runners of all abilities from all over the world and is a real testament to the people of Skye to have kept this race running over four decades.

“The return of the 10k race gives some new energy and this expansion has broadened participation, drawing in a diverse range of runners and fuelling greater support for local charities.

“It continues to this day to foster a deep connection with our island community, raising funds for really worthwhile causes, and keeping as a priority, the sustainable future for Skye’s beautiful landscape.”

Both races start at 10.30am and runners will be able to enjoy the landscape on roads which are closed to traffic.

The day will have a real family festival vibe with food vendors, the RNLI, barbecue and entertainment from the Skye Pipe Band.

There’s also a fun run for those five years and over, and a toddler dash for the under fives – so the whole family can get involved.

Bakkafrost Scotland will once again, for the sixth year running, support as headline sponsor.

Ian Laister, managing director, Bakkafrost Scotland said: “More than just a race, the Isle of Skye Half Marathon is a really popular event for both runners and islanders.

“It offers a stunning course and injects a real boost of energy into the local community.

“Being involved in community events is important to our business, our staff and the communities in which we live and work. We have six members of our team who are taking part in this event.

“Best of luck to the runners, and a big thank you to the Skye Events team, Dougie Macleod, and our Bakkafrost Scotland colleagues from our local farm in Portree who will help with the event setup over race weekend.”

First placed in the half marathon last year was Colin Whitby of the Garscube Harriers with a time of 1:17:11 with Amy Hudson, of Vegan Runners, winning the women’s race with a time of 1:29:15.

In 1984 140 brave souls took on the challenge, and the first champion across the finish line was Michael McCulloch, clocking in at an impressive 1:16:31.

For the ladies, it was a tie between Elaine Hernon and Susannah McCahille, who ran 1:54:45.

The current records are held by Cameron Milne (1:09:10) and Rachel Haines (1:23:32).

Registration to join any of the 40th Anniversary Skye Half Marathon and 10k races is open on-line until 12pm on Thursday 7th June. Registration on the day is also possible.

For event details visit https://www.skye-events.co.uk/events/skye-half-marathon

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

