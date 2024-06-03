Theatre students at Birmingham festival

LMPA students in Birmingham



Musical theatre students from Lorayne McLucas Performing Arts academy took their show on the road when they attended the European Junior Theatre Festival in Birmingham on Sunday 19th May.



The event, which is organised by Music Theatre International, was held over two days at the city’s International Conference Centre and was attended by over 2,200 young performers from across the UK and Europe. Each group performed a 15 minute section of musical theatre, to be adjudicated by a panel of globally renowned professional judges who work across the world – including in London’s famous West End and New York’s Broadway.



Lorayne McLucas, who is the founder of LMPA, told the Free Press it was an amazing experience for the senior students – who are all aged between 12 and 17.



She said: “We’ve been looking for a festival for the students to attend that would encourage and build the student’s confidence, as well as showcasing the joy that theatre can bring to their lives.

“The MTI Junior Festival, directed by Ryan Macaulay, is the best festival of its type we have ever attended. We had the chance to take 15 students to showcase a section of our production of ‘Beauty and the Beast Junior’ to hundreds of other musical theatre students and world renowned theatre writers, directors and performers.



“There were workshops in acting, singing, dancing and performances from West End stars and new productions. We are extremely proud of all of them for taking part in the event and giving it their all.”



The group travelled by minibus, provided by the Kyleakin Community as well as by car as parents, tutors and local groups worked together to make it possible for the young people to take the long trip south.



Lorayne added: “The drive to Birmingham and back was long… but worth it!

“Thank you to the LMPA teachers and parents – especially the five that volunteered to come on the trip, Kyleakin Community Minibus and Kyle Gala for all supporting us, as well as MTI Europe who gave us a grant to make our first trip to the festival possible.



“This is an experience that will never be forgotten and the students have the memories and new theatre friends to prove it. We look forward to singing on the bus – and there was lots of it – next year, as we will definitely be applying to go again.”



The adjudicators were impressed with the exceptional acting and singing from the Skye and Lochalsh youngsters, who were given an award for their ensemble and group work.



Two students, Freya Healy and Lilly MacRae, were also chosen to join an ‘all-star’ cast of the top performers on display that day who then performed for the 1000-plus attendance at the ICC.

Lorayne said: “It was amazing to see all the students shine and watch them burst with confidence by the end of the day, but there’s no time to slow down now.



“Rehearsals are in full swing for our 10th anniversary showcase at Kyleakin Hall, Thursday 27th to Saturday 29th June. With over 125 students, aged three to 18, performing some of the best musical theatre, dance and singing of the past decades this is a celebration that can be enjoyed by the whole family.”

BY DANIEL CULLEN

newsdesk@whfp.com

