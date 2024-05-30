FOND FAREWELL: Well-known centre user departs for pastures new

Daniel at his party in Tigh na Drochaid

A fond farewell was bid last week to Lochalsh man Daniel MacPhee, who has been a service user at the Tigh nan Drochaid resource centre in Portree for over 20 years.

A well-known and much-loved man in the neighbourhood, Daniel, now in his 40s, has been living in Key Housing Association supported accommodation in Portree and returning home every six weeks or so. He is this week moving to a KHA initiative in Invergordon, where there are more opportunities for him, but will also be coming back to Lochalsh every six weeks or so. He is pictured at a farewell party held for him in the centre on Wednesday of last week.

Helen Scott-Danter from Edinbane has been Daniel’s drama therapist for almost 20 years and has been taking drama classes at Tigh na Drochaid for almost three years.

She told the Free Press: “The room that we use there is called Danny’s Room, and what is so lovely it is that it will be always be called that as that’s what everyone in Tigh na Drochaid calls that particular room.

“Dan enjoyed Portree life including at Tigh na Drochaid and although largely non-verbal, communicated his joy at music, drama-therapy and meeting people. Wherever he went people would greet him. People will wonder where he has gone. It’s a big thing not to have him around. He will be missed but we feel sure he will thrive in his new home. Good luck Danny.”

