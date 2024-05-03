DOES SKYE NEED A NEW ALDI? Supermarket seeking nominations for new store locations

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years

Aldi has launched a new nationwide initiative to pinpoint prime locations for new store openings.

The UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket is calling on the nation to help it identify where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most.

The areas which have the most suggestions will then be considered as part of Aldi’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket for lower prices amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores – including four across the Highlands – and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.

In 2020 a Skye woman opened an online petition for an Aldi store to be based on Skye to offer more choice for residents and visitors who are currently served by three Co-op outlets.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk, clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by 31 May 2024, with the supermarket planning to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.

For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit: www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns

