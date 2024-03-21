VANDALISM: Parking meters damaged at Isle of Skye beauty spot

The meters at the Quiraing

An appeal for information has been made after vandalism at a popular Isle of Skye beauty spot.

On the Morning of Wednesday 20th March – some time between 2am and 3am – four parking meters were vandalised at the Quiraing car park in north Skye.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning

The Quiraing car park is managed by Highland Council on behalf of the Scottish Government Rural Payments & Inspections Directorate who funded the new parking facility.

Skye and Raasay Area Committee Chair, Councillor John Finlayson, said: “Income from the car park is reinvested by SGRPID into the significant path infrastructure.

The Quiraing is one of Skye’s landmark attractions

“Income is also distributed to the crofting occupiers of the grazing lands which again funds further local crofting investment.

“The lost income and cost to repair these machines will impact reinvestment.

The meters have been installed as part of efforts to control parking, and generate revenue

“As local members we are saddened by this criminal act and urge anyone with information to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.”

This matter has been reported to Police Scotland and any information that may be relevant should be passed to the Police via 101 quoting the reference number 1608.

