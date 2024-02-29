IN PICTURES: Theatrical feast as Plockton hosts community drama festival

Plockton audiences were treated to a feast of theatrical entertainment at the weekend when the village hosted the South West Ross Scottish Community Drama One-Act Festival 2024.
The event, which was very well supported over Friday and Saturday night, was being staged for the first time after a four-year break owing to the pandemic.
Plockton Amateur Dramatic Society’s adult players won both the stage presentation and the comedy award on Friday.
The club’s youth juniors lifted the Magic Moment award for their work with an enchanting storybook set, designed and built by Carley Jackson.
The youth seniors won the youth section and will now take their play “Who…You…Me…Someone” to the Highland Youth Finals at the Spectrum Centre in Inverness on 16th March.
Coming all the way from the Isle of Lewis, the Phoenix Theatre, Stornoway, won the adult open section and their play “Huff Puff” will go foward to the Highland Divisional Finals which is being held in Plockton on 22nd/23rd March.
Phoenix Theatre will be joined by players from Moray Firth and Caithness in the divisionals as they vye for a place in the Scottish finals.
Sarah Bruce of Plockton Amateur Dramatic Society said: “We asked for a good turnout to help cover the costs of hiring Plockton High School and we got it so we were delighted.
“A big thank you goes to all who came to watch and support.”
Plockton Amateur Dramatic Society will also be performing all their plays locally in the next month.
The adult plays will be staged in Plockton Village Hall on the evening of 7th March.
Check out the society’s Facebook page for other dates.