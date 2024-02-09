GREAT BRITISH MENU: Isle of Skye chef to represent Scotland on TV

Calum at Edinbane Lodge

Next Tuesday (13th February), Skye chef Calum Montgomery will return to screens for his second TV appearance on the BBC’s Great British Menu.

Calum, of the award-winning Edinbane Lodge, will be representing Scotland alongside a line-up of exceptional Scottish culinary talent including: Kevin Dalgleish, chef patron of Amuse in Aberdeen; Ajay Kumar, chef-patron of Swadish by Ajay Kumar, and David Millar, executive chef at Jupiter Artland.

This year’s brief is The Olympic and Paralympics, and Calum said: “This year’s theme was an exciting one and gave me the opportunity to be creative in producing exciting dishes to showcase Scotland’s natural larder of which I am so proud”.

On returning to Great British Menu Calum added: “It’s been a pleasure to be back in the Great British Menu kitchens It’s always a challenge under the pressures of the lights and cameras and such as a world away from my kitchen on the Isle of Skye.

“It was great to share the kitchen with such talented chefs across Scotland and I’m looking forward to the public and our loyal customers watching the story unfold.”

The first episode of the Scottish regional heat is set to air on Tuesday, 13th of February, at 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

It’s been a great start to the year for Calum and his team at Edinbane Lodge who retained their ‘Exceptional’ status in the Good Food Guide 2024.

