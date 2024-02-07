MOVIE NIGHT: Skye screening to support young filmmakers

The young film-makers in action

LAS Portree is set to host a special screening of a trio of Skye films this month to raise money for local youngsters.

Last year, a group of students from Portree High School wrote, produced, directed and starred in a film called ‘Shadows.’

Supported by staff and equipment from the Scottish Youth Film Foundation, the film, which deals with the topic of self-harm has gone on to great acclaim and is currently being used by mental health charity Penumbra as a way to speak to young people about the subject.

The three films being screened

After the success of Shadows, the young Portree filmmakers were keen to follow up its legacy and the fundraiser, on Tuesday 13th February at 7pm, is to purchase some equipment to bolster what is already available in the school and to allow SYFF staff to come back over the summer and oversee another shoot, or possibly more than just one.

S4 pupil Catriona Mackinnon, who acted in the film, said: “I loved that it incorporated everybody and it’s talking about things not a lot of people like to talk about. The experience has been good.”

Another locally made film ‘Cleachd i no caill i/Use it or Lose it’ which won Best Live Action 12 and Under at the Scottish Youth Film Festival will also be shown.

Made by pupils from Bun-sgoil Shlèite in Skye, the film was supported by Screen Scotland and contains super powers, a monster and the saving of the Gaelic language, all in under eight minutes.

Douglas Mackinnon (left) with David Tennant, Michael Sheen and writer Neil Gaiman during filming for ‘Good Omens’

Former pupil, filmmaker and director Douglas Mackinnon, whose credits include top shows Good Omens, Sherlock and Doctor Who, has also arranged for a special screening of his 1990 BBC documentary ‘Home’ about Skye’s winning of the Camanachd Cup.

Last year he supported the SYFF project with a set visit and made a lasting impression on the pupils involved in Shadows.

All three screenings will last about an hour.

Tickets costing £10 are available from the LAS box office or directly from the website.

