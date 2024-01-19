SHINTY: Skye sign ex GMA skipper and finalise management team for new season

Ryan Harrison (right) in action for GMA against Skye last year Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye Camanachd have bolstered their defensive options ahead of the new season with the signing of Ryan Harrison from Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The experienced full back is relocating to Skye and will join the islanders in time for the new campaign.

Manager Willie MacDonald said: “We’re all delighted that such a strong, competitive and experienced player will be joining us and we’re sure his personality will fit in seamlessly with the existing boys in the squad.

“He has secured a new job on the island and is excited to get started with the warm-up games in February.”

The club has also secured the services of Thomas MacKinnon from Beauly.

The 18 year old is another son of Skye Camanachd Cup winner Ewen ‘Crossal’ MacKinnon and joins brothers Ross and William in the senior squad.

MacDonald’s squad will face friendly matches against GMA, Lovat and Newtonmore in February.

Murdo Morrison Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye Camanachd have also finalised their management teams for 2024 with the appointment of Murdo Morrison as second team boss.

Morrison, who had a stint as manager of the team a decade ago, takes over from Willie MacDonald, following his promotion to the senior side.

Former Skye and Kincraig player Morrison said he was keen to get started with a squad which showed plenty of promise last season, finishing second in the north first division and reaching a first Sutherland Cup final in 35 years.

He said: “It’s going to be a hard act to follow but I have a good rapport with Willie and hopefully we’ll work well together.

“We want to support the young players and I want to give back to the club – there is plenty of talent in the squad, but it’s been too long since we brought silverware back.

“The potential is there to change that with this current crop of players.”

Ryan Morrison, the manager’s nephew, has boosted the club by returning to the island after missing the past two seasons due to a spell working in Australia.

The former senior team goalkeeper looks set to start the season between the posts for the second team.

Also committing themselves to a comeback to the sport this year are Paul MacKinnon and Jack Latton, while Ally ‘Cloudie’ MacLeod is stepping down from the senior team but will feature in the reserve ranks.

Raghnall and James Robertson and skipper David MacInnes add further experience and join a clutch of promising younger players in a squad which coach Morrison hopes will provide plenty competition for places.

Morrison will be assisted this year by Ryan Nicolson.

Skye’s second team will warm up for the season with a home friendly against Lewis Camanachd on 17th February when the clubs contest the Kaid MacLean Cup.

The first Skye senior shinty action of the year is scheduled for Saturday 27th January when the club hosts the annual John MacKinnon sixes at Portree High School.

The playing season is due to start on the 2nd of March.

