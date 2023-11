Efforts to clear away the landslide. Pictures Willie Urquhart

A landslide has closed the B8083 Broadford to Elgol road in Skye

Approximately 200 tonnes of rubble and trees fell onto a narrow stretch of the single track road this morning, with the road blocked from about 7.30am

Highland Council road operatives were hopeful of clearing the road this afternoon to let local traffic through, although ongoing remedial work and assessment of potential problems further up the hillside will have to be carried out

The location of the landslide by Loch Slapin

The slip left the villages of Elgol, Drinan and Glasnakille cut off

