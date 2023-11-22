GLOBAL ACCLAIM: Skye restaurant makes list of top 1000 in the world

Calum Montgomery

Skye restaurant Edinbane Lodge has been recognised in an exclusive list of the world’s top 1000 places to eat.

La Liste is informed over the year through analysis of guidebooks and online reviews.

Run by Chef Patron Calum Montgomery, Edinbane Lodge is one of just 75 restaurants in the UK on the list and placed third within Scotland to be recognised.

Calum said: “Wow, my mind is blown. A score of 86 places us mid table and third highest in Scotland. I’m just so proud of our entire team and what we’ve achieved this year.”

Edinbane Lodge’s ten course tasting menu, with an optional wine pairing, celebrates the Isle of Skye’s natural larder together with an appreciation of culinary traditions and heritage.

Calum, who was born and raised on Skye, sources produce from a community of family and friends,

La Liste inclusion follows an exciting year for Calum and his team.

Edinbane Lodge was awarded the elusive four AA Rosettes, promoted to ‘Exceptional’ in the Good Food Guide, awarded the ‘Best Dining Experience’ in the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards, ‘Scottish Chef of the Year’ at The Scotsman Scran Awards and the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Excellence Awards.

Other Sottish restaurants that made La Liste included Cail Bruich, The Glenturret Lalique, Inver and Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

