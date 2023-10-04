ROAD INCIDENT: 53-year-old charged after man struck by car in Portree

Portree

Police in Skye have charged a man after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Portree on Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm in the centre of the village.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday 3rd October, police were called to a report of a 56-year-old man struck by a vehicle on Wentworth Street, Portree.

“Officers attended and a 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this matter. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

