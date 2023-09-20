MISSING: Appeal to trace walker last seen in Skye

Francis Johnson

Police officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 74-year-old man reported missing from England and last seen at a campsite on Skye.

Francis Johnson is an experienced walker and camper. He left his home in Dorset on Monday, 4th September, and travelled to the west coast of Scotland, booking into various campsites.

He arrived at the Glenbrittle site in Skye on Wednesday 6th September, and planned to stay for a few days.

He has not been seen since and his camping equipment and car are still on site.

Francis is described as 6ft, of medium build, grey balding hair and would be wearing outdoor clothing. It is not known which route he may have taken from the campsite but he is believed to have left on foot.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree Police Station, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.

“If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact officers immediately on 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday, 18 September, 2023.

